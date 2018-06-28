FOOD & DRINK

Pop into Filipino snack spot Lola's Lumpia in downtown Brooklyn

Photo: Lola's Lumpia/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Filipino snacks? Head over to Lola's Lumpia, which is located at 445 Albee Square West in DeKalb Market Hall.

The downtown Brooklyn pop-up specializes in three varieties of lumpia, which it describes on its website as the "Filipino version of a spring roll." Options include chicken lumpia served with Calamansi aioli; pork lumpia with sweet chile sauce; and mushroom lumpia with classic adobo sauce. Combos featuring all three rolls are also available.

The eatery, which is only scheduled to be at the market through June, is looking for a permanent space for the restaurant, per a press release.

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Rachel D., who reviewed it on June 16, wrote, "They've opened my mind to the lumpia possibilities! Lola's Lumpia really hit the nail with these recipes and the sauces they've paired with each flavor."

And Sean R. wrote, "Reminds me of my grandma's home cooking. The yogurt and sweet/spicy sauces are great with the lumpia. Delicious food!"

Interested? Lola's Lumpia is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Wednesday-Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News