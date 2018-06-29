REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Bushwick South, New York City

108 Central Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Bushwick South is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Bushwick South look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bushwick South via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

69 Granite St.




This studio apartment, situated at 69 Granite St., is listed for $1,599/month.

The building features a roof deck and outdoor space. In the light-filled unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

107 Linden St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 107 Linden St., which is going for $1,600/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a stove and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

Schaefer Street




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit on Schaefer Street, which is going for $1,700/month.

This building offers secured entry. In the apartment, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, generous storage space and wooden cabinetry. Cats are considered on a case-by case basis; no dogs are allowed on this property.

(Check out the listing here.)

108 Central Ave.




Over at 108 Central Ave., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,750/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.

(View the listing here.)

124 Linden St.




Listed at $1,787/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 124 Linden St.

In the unit, expect a large master bedroom, hardwood and tile flooring, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, rejoice: you can bring your dog or cat here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
