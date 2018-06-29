TOYS R US

Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory

Reports of a man buying upwards of $1 million of toys from the now-defunct Toys 'R' Us stores across North Carolina have been verified. (Shutterstock)

By
CARY, North Carolina --
A man reportedly bought upwards of $1 million of toys from the now-defunct Toys 'R' Us stores in North Carolina, our sister station WTVD confirmed.

An employee at a Cary, North Carolina, store, who was not authorized to speak on behalf of the company, said the buyer visited the Cary location to purchase toys.

"It didn't happen all at this location. We don't have that much inventory. It happened at various stores. They likely went through the Raleigh liquidator," the employee said.

The only items remaining at the Cary location were a small selection of assorted baby clothes and a few small toys.

In a phone call to the Raleigh store, an employee declined to comment when asked about the anonymous shopper.

