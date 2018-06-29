From art to fine dining: Check out these 4 new East Village businesses

Karma Bookstore
136 E. Third St.
Photo: Theart P./Yelp
With a focus on art, Karma Bookstore recently opened a new location in the East Village. The publisher also has a gallery nearby at 188 E. Second Street.
At the new bookshop, art mavens can find artist editions, monographs and limited edition prints; many projects are the result of collaborations between Karma and artists.
Yelp users are excited about Karma Bookstore, which currently holds five stars out of one review on the site.
Yelper Theart P., who reviewed Karma Bookstore on June 6, wrote, "This new space is great! They seem to have a lot more room at this location to display their sizable inventory of wonderful artist edition books and rare monographs. It's really an awesome space that everyone should visit."
Karma Bookstore is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Panorama
820 Broadway
Photo: Taoyu T./Yelp
Located near the Strand, Panorama is a new Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant at Broadway and 12th.
The Levantine chain is backed by LJM Developments, a Canadian real estate developer, with plans to open 14 locations in the greater New York area over the next few years, according to a press release.
At the new eatery, expect the customizable concept made popular by Chipotle, where diners can select meals based on wraps, boxes and pita pockets. Next, choose from options that include Levantine supergrain freekeh, falafel, onion sumac and kafta patties. Finally, top your meal with sauce options like green chili, yogurt mint and more. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Panorama's current rating of five stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Taoyu T., who reviewed Panorama on June 6, wrote, "Recommend the chicken shawarma and mango juice here!"
Suzy D. noted, "Love this new fast casual restaurant! The food was so fresh and delicious. Rice was just like my mom's! The decor is airy and inviting. Will definitely go back again and again."
Panorama is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Restaurant Ukiyo
239 E. Fifth St.
Photo: Sylvia J./Yelp
Over on Fifth Street, the team behind Michelin-starred Jewel Bako has debuted its newest concept, Restaurant Ukiyo. The intimate new spot offers a chef's counter experience, with 18 seats available.
Marco Prins, previously of Brooklyn Fare, heads the kitchen, serving a seasonal menu of "French cuisine at its base, with Japanese and global inflections," according to Ukiyo's website.
Look for offerings like a parfait of foie gras and crispy rice; lamb with morels, black garlic, garlic scapes and peas; and crispy crab with avocado, radish, buttermilk and dill. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Diners can also opt for five or eight course tasting menus.
Restaurant Ukiyo currently holds five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Aleja V., who reviewed Restaurant Ukiyo on June 6, wrote, "Each dish was unique, a perfect balance between flavors and presentation. Once you taste the first bite you feel full satisfaction, and you just have to keep enjoying."
And Auston C. wrote, "This was one of my favorite chef's table experiences. Calling the "food" great doesn't seem appropriate as it was visually beautiful, smells were wonderful and each course took you on a journey."
Restaurant Ukiyo is open from 6-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 6-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Hui Fu Chinese Cuisine
58 Third Ave.
Photo: Jennifer C./Yelp
Part of the new wave of regional Chinese restaurants in the East Village, Hui Fu Chinese Cuisine offers classic Sichuan fare.
The extensive menu offers a wide range of options, including more than a dozen customizable stir-fry options -- from crispy rice with bamboo shoots and wood ear mushrooms to garlic and celery with Sichuan chili oil -- with a diner's choice of protein.
Customers can also opt for dishes like the Sichuan spicy pot with noodles, three kinds of meat and red peppers; braised sliced whole fish with sour green vegetables; and the popular dan dan noodles. (Check out the full menu here.)
Hui Fu Chinese Cuisine currently holds three stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Abdullah S. wrote, "Had some of the best Sichuan I've ever had here! Love this place. Definitely prepare your camera and get ready to take some pictures, because the presentation of the dishes is top notch."
And Bianca C. said, "They have the best Sichuan food! The serving sizes are generous, and you'll want to come back for more. The lobster special deal is also unbeatable."