IDENTITY THEFT

Oldest man in US becomes identity theft victim

AUSTIN, Texas --
Someone obtained the personal information of a Texas resident who's believed to be the oldest man in the U.S. and used it to drain his bank account.

The family of Richard Overton says Social Security and banking account numbers for the 112-year-old Austin man were used to make seven withdrawals over the past several months.

Cousin Volma Overton declined to say how much was stolen but said it was a "significant amount of money." He says the money was used to purchase savings bonds. A police report was filed Friday.

The money was separate from a 2015 online campaign that raised more than $300,000 for Richard Overton, the nation's oldest World War II veteran who was at Pearl Harbor just after the Japanese attack.

The fundraiser provided around-the-clock, in-home care for Overton.
