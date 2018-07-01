SPORTS

Here's why Bobby Bonilla collects a $1.19 Million paycheck from the Mets on July 1st

For most of us, it is simply July 1st, but New York Mets fans know it by a different name - Bobby Bonilla Pay Day.

Each year on the first of July, the former Met collects a paycheck of just under $1.2 Million $1,193,248.20 to be exact - all the way until 2035. Why? Because the Mets deferred the $5.9 Million he was supposed to make in 2000, when he was released in January and never even played - stretching it out 24 years with eight percent interest.

That $5.9 Million will actually be $29.8 Million.

