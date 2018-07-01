SOCIETY

Hundreds climb 3 World Trade Center in honor of those who died on 9/11

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
First responders climbed 3 World Trade Center on Sunday for the annual memorial stair climb.

Four hundred first responders from around the world trekked up 80 stories in full gear. They honored the police officers, firefighters and first responders who died in the September 11th terror attacks.


Participants also raised money for 9/11-related illnesses.

Two Upper West Side firefighters started the event in 2014.

