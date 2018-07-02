BUSINESS

West Coast-based Alo Yoga opens in SoHo with classes, clothing and coffee

Photo: Nicholas J./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new two-story store offering yoga, fitness apparel and a coffee bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 96 Spring St. in SoHo, the fresh arrival is called Alo Yoga.

Alo Yoga began in Beverly Hills before expanding to Santa Monica, Los Angeles and now, New York. The business says it's "spreading mindful movement, inspiring wellness and creating community," per its website.

Look for meditation and yoga classes as well as an airy cafe, featuring organic coffee, cold-pressed raw juice, kombucha on tap and matcha lattes.

Bestselling clothing items include Alo's high-waist Moto leggings, which come in white and white glossy, and the Amelia luxe long sleeve crop in dove grey heather. Men's clothing is also available.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far from Nicholas J.

He wrote, "The store is bright with its huge ceilings and the yoga studio. There's Stumptown coffee, matcha and kombucha available, which you can grab-and-go in the morning. The clothes themselves are amazing."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Alo Yoga is open from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineNew York City
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in company's trial
Chick-fil-A discontinues popular Cow Calendar
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
Nation's last Blockbuster is in Oregon; Alaska stores closing
Bushwick gets a new gift shop: Quality Goods
More Business
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News