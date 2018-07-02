West Coast-based Alo Yoga opens in SoHo with classes, clothing and coffee

A new two-story store offering yoga, fitness apparel and a coffee bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 96 Spring St. in SoHo, the fresh arrival is called Alo Yoga.
Alo Yoga began in Beverly Hills before expanding to Santa Monica, Los Angeles and now, New York. The business says it's "spreading mindful movement, inspiring wellness and creating community," per its website.
Look for meditation and yoga classes as well as an airy cafe, featuring organic coffee, cold-pressed raw juice, kombucha on tap and matcha lattes.
Bestselling clothing items include Alo's high-waist Moto leggings, which come in white and white glossy, and the Amelia luxe long sleeve crop in dove grey heather. Men's clothing is also available.
There's just one review on Yelp thus far from Nicholas J.
He wrote, "The store is bright with its huge ceilings and the yoga studio. There's Stumptown coffee, matcha and kombucha available, which you can grab-and-go in the morning. The clothes themselves are amazing."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Alo Yoga is open from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineNew York City
businessHoodlineNew York City