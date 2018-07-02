SOCIETY

4 must-see performing arts events in NYC this week

House of Yes. | Photo: Maxine Nienow/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this week, from a free Latin dance party on the High Line to a whimsical variety show at House of Yes.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Latin dance party with Sonido Costeno on the High Line





Join the modern-day Latin band Sonido Costeno for an admission-free dance party on the High Line. The band fuses a wide range of Latin musical genres -- from salsa and mambo to Latin jazz, cha cha cha and beyond -- to transform spaces into high-energy fiestas.

When: Thursday, July 5, 6-9 p.m.
Where: On the High Line at 16th Street
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Dreyfus: The Musical' at Caveat





Catch "Dreyfus: The Musical" at Caveat this Thursday night. With eight original songs parodying your favorite Broadway shows, the musical follows two high school students attempting to recruit enough members to keep the official Julia Louis-Dreyfus Fan Club up and running.
When: Thursday, July 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: $10 in advance; $12 at the door

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An Evening of Humorous Readings at Le Poisson Rouge





Sip beer and enjoy some comic relief at this Thursday evening's edition of An Evening of Humorous Readings at Le Poisson Rouge. The free monthly event stages literary humorists -- including writers from "Saturday Night Live," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," The Onion and other satirical outlets -- reading their most humorous literary humor.

This month's edition will feature:
  • Taylor Garron of Reductress and CollegeHumor.
  • Seth Reiss of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," The New Yorker and The Onion.
  • Evan Waite of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The President Show," The Onion and The New Yorker.
  • Ysabel Yates of The Belladonna, Reductress and Points In Case.


When: Thursday, July 5, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Gallery at Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: Free admission; beer for purchase

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Blunderland Variety Show at House of Yes





Take a trip down the rabbit hole at Eric Schmalenberger's Blunderland at House of Yes this Friday evening. The whimsical, not for the faint of heart, variety show will feature the finest acts from the city's burlesque, circus, cabaret and queer scenes.

When: Friday, July 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave.
Admission: $20 for general admission; $30 for priority seating

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineNew York City
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Niece receives uncle's lost Purple Heart medal during special reunion
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Viral video: Little boy performs spectacular belly flop
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in California
More Society
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News