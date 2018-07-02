4 must-see performing arts events in NYC this week

Latin dance party with Sonido Costeno on the High Line

'Dreyfus: The Musical' at Caveat

An Evening of Humorous Readings at Le Poisson Rouge

Taylor Garron of Reductress and CollegeHumor.

Seth Reiss of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," The New Yorker and The Onion.

Evan Waite of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The President Show," The Onion and The New Yorker.

Ysabel Yates of The Belladonna, Reductress and Points In Case.

Blunderland Variety Show at House of Yes

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this week, from a free Latin dance party on the High Line to a whimsical variety show at House of Yes.---Join the modern-day Latin band Sonido Costeno for an admission-free dance party on the High Line. The band fuses a wide range of Latin musical genres -- from salsa and mambo to Latin jazz, cha cha cha and beyond -- to transform spaces into high-energy fiestas.Thursday, July 5, 6-9 p.m.On the High Line at 16th StreetFreeCatch "Dreyfus: The Musical" at Caveat this Thursday night. With eight original songs parodying your favorite Broadway shows, the musical follows two high school students attempting to recruit enough members to keep the official Julia Louis-Dreyfus Fan Club up and running.Thursday, July 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.$10 in advance; $12 at the doorSip beer and enjoy some comic relief at this Thursday evening's edition of An Evening of Humorous Readings at Le Poisson Rouge. The free monthly event stages literary humorists -- including writers from "Saturday Night Live," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," The Onion and other satirical outlets -- reading their most humorous literary humor.This month's edition will feature:Thursday, July 5, 7-9:30 p.m.The Gallery at Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.Free admission; beer for purchaseTake a trip down the rabbit hole at Eric Schmalenberger's Blunderland at House of Yes this Friday evening. The whimsical, not for the faint of heart, variety show will feature the finest acts from the city's burlesque, circus, cabaret and queer scenes.Friday, July 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m.House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave.$20 for general admission; $30 for priority seating