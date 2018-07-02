REAL ESTATE

What does $1,600 rent you in Bronx, today?

Rhinelander Avenue & Eastchester Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Bronx?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Bronx with a budget of $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Rhinelander Avenue and Eastchester Road, #3J (Pelham Parkway)




Listed at $1,600/month, this 530-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Rhinelander Avenue and Eastchester Road, #3J.

The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2719 Sedgwick Ave., #4B (Kingsbridge)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2719 Sedgwick Ave., #4B. It's listed for $1,595/month.

The unit promises hardwood flooring, a stove, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site management and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is somewhat bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

225 E. 202nd St., #A (Bedford Park-Fordham North)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 225 E. 202nd St., #A, that's also going for $1,595/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

1506 Walton Ave., #1D (West Concourse)




Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1506 Walton Ave., #1D. It's listed for $1,595/month.

An elevator and on-site management are offered as building amenities. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News