Mexican taqueria Tacombi opens new location in Fort Greene

Photo: Tacombi/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new taqueria has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 25 Lafayette Ave. in Fort Greene, the fresh arrival is called Tacombi. This is the restaurant group's sixth location in NYC.

Taco options include the Mayan Seared Fish (rockfish seared Tikin Xic-style with a marinade of achiote, chiles and spices alongside cabbage, escabeche and poblano rajas), the Pollo Yucateco (roasted chicken thigh marinated in recado rojo and served with refried beans and pickled red onions) and the Acapulco Shrimp (shrimp seared on the griddle in chile oil, then topped with spicy cabbage and roasted habanero salsa). (See the full menu here.)

The eatery also has a few propriety brands, which it uses in-store to make its food, so you can take home some of the flavors, per itswebsite. Vista Hermosa is its line of tortillas and salsas, La Antigua is its coffee brand and Lupita offers juice, sodas and aguas frescas.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yelper Kenisha M., who reviewed it on June 14, said, "The tacos were amazing and the vibe of the spot was chill and relaxed. The drinks are a bit pricey to me, but, hey, it's Fort Greene. Nice place to go to just grab something light with friends and talk. Service was great and the mezcal mule was my favorite."

William S. added, "Excellent. Perfect vibe and ambiance. Sensational tacos and flavors. Good value. Exciting addition to the Brooklyn food scene."

Head on over to check it out: Tacombi is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
