Bill Ritter's red, white and blue dessert makes every day July 4

Bill Ritter shares his favorite summertime treat -- red, white and blue dessert! Watch his daughter give her honest review.1 pound cake (Bill prefers lemon-flavored)"Healthy dose" of strawberries"Healthy dose" of blueberries (or cherries if preferred)Whipped cream1. Lightly toast a slice of pound cake and place it in a dish.2. Coat the pound cake with a "healthy dose" or strawberries.3. Coat with another "healthy dose" of blueberries. Substitute for cherries if desired.4. Top with a dollop (or more) of whipped cream.5. Garnish with more fruit.Enjoy!