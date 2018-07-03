PETS & ANIMALS

Incarcerated veteran on Long Island to train service dog for another vet with PTSD

Rocky arrived at the Suffolk County Jail to begin training as a service dog. (WABC)

Eyewitness News
YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) --
As part of a new program on Long Island, an incarcerated veteran will be training a service dog for another veteran being treated for PTSD.

The dog is Rocky, a black Labrador from the organization Paws of War.

On Monday, he arrived for his first day of training at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Yaphank.

Over the next eight weeks, Rocky will be trained at the county jail by Jermaine, an Army veteran who also suffers from PTSD.

The dog will become a service-companion dog for Harry Stolberg, a United States Marine Corp veteran who is currently undergoing treatment at the VA Hospital in Northport.

Paws of War trains and places shelter dogs with U.S. military veterans who suffer from the emotional effects of war.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. asked the organization to launch a program for veterans inside the Suffolk County Jail.

Paws of War found Rocky at the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and decided he was the right dog to start training as a service animal.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsservice animaldogpetsveteranPTSDYaphankSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
Ssscary discovery: Man fishes live snake out of toilet
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News