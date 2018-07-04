FOOD & DRINK

Discover cocktails with a Japanese twist at new Hidden Pearl bar in Greenpoint

Photo: The Hidden Pearl/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Japanese cocktail bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The Hidden Pearl is tucked in the back of Greenpoint ramen restaurant Wanpaku at 621 Manhattan Ave. But it's not in a dimly lit back room like you might expect, but rather has bright and colorful decor -- with cocktails to match.

The drinks are tropically inspired like the Kariyushi Club Cocktail with Japanese whisky, passion fruit, yuzu kosho, peach, coconut, lime and grapefruit, and Flying Fox made with rum, rhum agricole, mezcal, grapefruit, lime, pineapple and cinnamon. Beer, wine and sake are also on offer.

Japanese small plates like edamame and crispy salmon skin with spicy mayo are available for sustenance. Banquet seats can be reserved for parties of two to six in the cozy space that seats 18 to 20.

The new cocktail bar has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Mischa L., who reviewed the Hidden Pearl on June 12, wrote, "I love this speakeasy. The decor is just perfect and drinks balance out the entire experience. The cocktails are original and all feature a ton of fresh and colorful ingredients with a Japanese twist."

Yelper Angie F. added, "A dreamy little Japanese tropical cocktail bar, with tall ceilings and an airy skylight. The cocktails are fresh and vibrant, some of the most flavorful I've had in a while."

Head on over to check it out: The Hidden Pearl is open from 6-11 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 6 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
