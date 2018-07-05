Xi'an Famous Foods comes to the West Village

Looking to chow down on some Chinese fare? A local fast-casual chain with a new location has you covered. Called Xi'an Famous Foods, the new addition recently opened at 313 Sixth Ave. in the West Village.
With nine more locations peppered all over Manhattan and alternate outposts in Queens and Brooklyn -- this family-owned business features hand-pulled noodles and Chinese-style burgers on housemade flatbread. More specialties on the menu include spicy and sour lamb dumplings with cilantro; noodles with oxtails stewed in soy sauce and beef broth; and noodles mixed with chunks of lean beef and spicy Sichuan sauce.
With three reviews on Yelp so far, Xi'an Famous Foods currently has a 3.5-star rating.
"I can barely contain my excitement about having fresh, delicious noodles so close to the West 4 subway station," Melody L., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 28, wrote. "This location is much bigger than the others and has so much seating. The restaurant extends back into the building, so there's plenty of room for everyone."
Yelper Sargeant T. added. "I'm not a huge fan. The food has flavor, but it's greasy and heavy. The lamb burger is questionable, but the prices are reasonable. Since there are so many great choices in Manhattan, perhaps this would be a more desirable choice in a different market."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Xi'an Famous Foods is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
