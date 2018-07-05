FOOD & DRINK

Xi'an Famous Foods comes to the West Village

Photo: Melody L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Chinese fare? A local fast-casual chain with a new location has you covered. Called Xi'an Famous Foods, the new addition recently opened at 313 Sixth Ave. in the West Village.

With nine more locations peppered all over Manhattan and alternate outposts in Queens and Brooklyn -- this family-owned business features hand-pulled noodles and Chinese-style burgers on housemade flatbread. More specialties on the menu include spicy and sour lamb dumplings with cilantro; noodles with oxtails stewed in soy sauce and beef broth; and noodles mixed with chunks of lean beef and spicy Sichuan sauce.

With three reviews on Yelp so far, Xi'an Famous Foods currently has a 3.5-star rating.

"I can barely contain my excitement about having fresh, delicious noodles so close to the West 4 subway station," Melody L., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 28, wrote. "This location is much bigger than the others and has so much seating. The restaurant extends back into the building, so there's plenty of room for everyone."

Yelper Sargeant T. added. "I'm not a huge fan. The food has flavor, but it's greasy and heavy. The lamb burger is questionable, but the prices are reasonable. Since there are so many great choices in Manhattan, perhaps this would be a more desirable choice in a different market."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Xi'an Famous Foods is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News