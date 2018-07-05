BUSINESS

Bushwick gets a new gift shop: Quality Goods

Photo: Quality Goods/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new gift shop has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Bushwick, called Quality Goods, is located at 128 Wyckoff Ave.

This new establishment offers everything from unique greeting cards and quirky coffee mugs to candles, party favors, books and unusual condiments. Stop over next time you're in Bushwick searching for an interesting or somewhat whimsical item for yourself or a gift for a hard-to-buy-for friend or loved one.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Quality Goods has already made a good impression.

"Went for a short walk in the hood and stumbled upon this super cute new store," wrote Monica V., who reviewed the new spot on June 5. "She takes Apple Pay so we walked away with a really cool fermented vegetables kit. I might do these walks more often if that includes a stop here once a week."

Yelper Susan A. added, "What a plethora of gift ideas. I especially love the collection of party goods and accents. This store had such unique items. I will be back."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Quality Goods is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
