3 fun, science-filled events in NYC this weekend

Pregame Your Brain: What's in Your Blood?
Head down to Caveat this Friday evening for a fresh edition of the Pregame Your Brain science fair. This week's theme is "What's in your blood?" Attendees will up their blood alcohol content levels while ingesting speed-lessons delivered by experts.
When: Friday, July 6, 6-8 p.m.
Electronics, Robotics & Coding for Beginners
Interested in getting started in coding, robotics and electronics? Then join engineer and artist Daniel Bertner for an introductory course this Saturday afternoon. Participants will learn the basics of navigating the open source electronics platform Arduino, how to program the pins of an Arduino board, programming concepts like loops, operators and conditionals, and much more.
When: Saturday, July 7, 2-3:30 p.m.
Pop-Up Maker Space at Hudson River Park
Bring the little ones down to Hudson River Park to tinker with hands-on challenges. Popping up at Pier 84 this Sunday afternoon, the maker space will feature guided workshops allowing children to design, construct and test projects inspired by science and river concepts.
When: Sunday, July 8, 4-5:30 p.m.
