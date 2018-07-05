SOCIETY

3 fun, science-filled events in NYC this weekend

Photo: Markus Spiske/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a boozy science fair to a pop-up maker space for budding environmental scientists, there's plenty to do if you're on the lookout for science- and tech-filled events this weekend. Read on for a rundown.

---

Pregame Your Brain: What's in Your Blood?





Head down to Caveat this Friday evening for a fresh edition of the Pregame Your Brain science fair. This week's theme is "What's in your blood?" Attendees will up their blood alcohol content levels while ingesting speed-lessons delivered by experts.

When: Friday, July 6, 6-8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Electronics, Robotics & Coding for Beginners





Interested in getting started in coding, robotics and electronics? Then join engineer and artist Daniel Bertner for an introductory course this Saturday afternoon. Participants will learn the basics of navigating the open source electronics platform Arduino, how to program the pins of an Arduino board, programming concepts like loops, operators and conditionals, and much more.
When: Saturday, July 7, 2-3:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pop-Up Maker Space at Hudson River Park





Bring the little ones down to Hudson River Park to tinker with hands-on challenges. Popping up at Pier 84 this Sunday afternoon, the maker space will feature guided workshops allowing children to design, construct and test projects inspired by science and river concepts.

When: Sunday, July 8, 4-5:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
