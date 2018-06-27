Nina Pineda's Filipino pork sticks are perfect poolside snacks

Need a way to get the kids out of the pool? Nina Pineda's Filipino pork sticks will do the trick.Watch to see how Nina makes the traditional Filipino street food -- and look out for the secret ingredient she adds at the end!2 lbs Pork Butt or Pork Shoulder (slice into 1/2 ribbons)1 cup of Soy Sauce1 cup of Rice Wine Vinegar1 cup of Brown Sugar1/2 cup Ginger ale or Sprite4 Garlic (minced)(Secret basting ingredient: Banana Ketchup)1. Combine marinade ingredients. Stir until sugar dissolves. Reserve some marinade for basting.2. Add pork pieces into the marinade to coat well.3. Marinate overnight or at least for 1/2 hour.4. Thread Pork onto bamboo skewer sticks soaked in water for a while (so they don't burn).5. Grill over medium high heat turning frequently. When meat starts to color, start basting with reserved marinate mixed with 1/2 cup of banana ketchup. (This is available at most Asian markets). Or you can just use regular ketchup.Serve and enjoy!