Nina Pineda's Filipino pork sticks are perfect poolside snacks

Watch to see how 7 On Your Side reporter Nina Pineda makes the traditional Filipino street food -- and look out for the secret ingredient she adds at the end! (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Need a way to get the kids out of the pool? Nina Pineda's Filipino pork sticks will do the trick.

Watch to see how Nina makes the traditional Filipino street food -- and look out for the secret ingredient she adds at the end!

Ingredients:
2 lbs Pork Butt or Pork Shoulder (slice into 1/2 ribbons)
1 cup of Soy Sauce
1 cup of Rice Wine Vinegar
1 cup of Brown Sugar
1/2 cup Ginger ale or Sprite
4 Garlic (minced)
(Secret basting ingredient: Banana Ketchup)

Directions:
1. Combine marinade ingredients. Stir until sugar dissolves. Reserve some marinade for basting.
2. Add pork pieces into the marinade to coat well.
3. Marinate overnight or at least for 1/2 hour.
4. Thread Pork onto bamboo skewer sticks soaked in water for a while (so they don't burn).
5. Grill over medium high heat turning frequently. When meat starts to color, start basting with reserved marinate mixed with 1/2 cup of banana ketchup. (This is available at most Asian markets). Or you can just use regular ketchup.

Serve and enjoy!

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!
