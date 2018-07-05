REAL ESTATE

Renting in New York City: What will $2,500 get you?

134 Wilson Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in New York City if you're on a budget of $2,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Seventh Avenue & West 13th Street (West Village)




Listed at $2,500/month, this studio apartment is located at Seventh Avenue and West 13th Street.

The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, expect high ceilings, large windows, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and extra storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

203 E. 38th St. (Murray Hill-Kips Bay)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 203 E. 38th St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, you are promised a stove, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Sorry pet owners: neither cats nor dogs are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

Lexington Avenue & East 55th Street (Turtle Bay-East Midtown)




Here's a studio apartment at Lexington Avenue and East 55th Street that's going for $2,500/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry and storage space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

134 Wilson Ave. (Bushwick South)



Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 134 Wilson Ave. It's listed for $2,500/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, closet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Unfortunately for pet owners, animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

27 Arion Place (Bushwick South)




Located at 27 Arion Place, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,500/month.

The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and a residents lounge. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, exposed brick and large windows. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted at this property.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News