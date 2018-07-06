FOOD & DRINK

Irish pub Grace's now open in the West Village

Photo: Sophie B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Irish pub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 252 W. 14th St. in the West Village, the new arrival is called Grace's.

On the menu, expect to find a selection of draft beers and wine, along with specialty cocktails like the Mr. Hartley -- a blend of Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, Pedro Ximenez sherry and orange bitters.

Bar bites include options such as mussels with Guinness and bacon; housemade soda bread with Irish butter; and cider-braised chicken with leeks, asparagus and barley.

Grace's has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Shannon G., whoreviewed the new pub on June 26, wrote, "Feel truly in Ireland once you walk through the door! Beautiful candles everywhere and greeted with lovely staff. You will be sure to have great conversation over a creamy Guinness. Food was beautiful and the spiced beef sandwich was by far my favorite!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Grace's is open from 2 p.m.-4 a.m. on weekdays and noon-4 a.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News