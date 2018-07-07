NEW YORK (WABC) --From a breastfeeding dad to a blasé naked man strolling through town, these are the strangest, oddest, most bizarre stories to cross the news wires this week.
1. Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn baby during mom's illness
When a new mother was too sick to breastfeed, a proud papa stepped up. He used a supplemental nursing system to help new mothers.
2. Man takes naked stroll through downtown
A man decided to take a stroll in the buff through a Vermont downtown on a simmering day. When asked why he decided to go outdoors under-dressed, the man said, "It's very hot." He declined to identify himself.
3. Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure, researchers say
If you've been thinking about getting one of those fish pedicures, this might make you think twice: a woman's toenails fell off after getting one.
4. MUST SEE: Man peels coconuts with his teeth
Move over Joey Chestnut, a man in India can peel coconuts with his bare teeth at dizzying speed. They call him "coconut boy."
5. 'Trump Baby' balloon gets mayor's approval to fly over London during POTUS visit:
European activists have received the mayor's approval to move forward with a plan to fly a nearly 20-foot balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby over London during the president's upcoming visit to Britain.
