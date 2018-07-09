FOOD & DRINK

New cafe Demi Monde opens in Bushwick with vegetarian fare, coffee, beer and wine

Photo: Demi Monde/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe has opened up in Bushwick. Called Demi Monde, it serves single-origin coffee from Superlost and Amaya and features a plant-based food menu.

Try an organic smoothie, the cocoa oats bowl (almond milk, chocolate powder, chia seeds, vanilla, banana, Brazil nut and maple syrup) or the kale salad with pink grapefruit, roasted cashews, toasted hemp hearts and vegan Caesar dressing. Toasts are on bread from Saraghina Bakery and topped with options such as robiola cheese, pepperoncini and heirloom tomatos, or truffle oil, vegan wasabi mayo, avocado smash and radish.

Local beer and cider are on tap, and wine is available by the glass or bottle at this new spot at 257 Varet St.

Demi Monde has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Mel Z., who reviewed the cafe on June 9, wrote, "The place is beautifully furnished, I love spending a casual morning here. Also love the music, always puts me in a relaxed mood. Bring some time, the food preparation definitely takes a few minutes since they prepare everything with care from scratch."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Demi Monde is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
