Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream comes to the Upper West Side

Craving ice cream? You're in luck: Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream has opened its doors on the Upper West Side. The creamery, which started as an ice cream truck in 2008, makes its desserts from simple ingredients -- fresh milk and cream, cane sugar and egg yolks are the base for the classic flavors -- in Greenpoint.
Classic flavors include salted caramel, coffee, and cookies and cream, along with recent specials like Royal Wedding Cake. Vegan offerings include coconut crunch, pink lemonade and vanilla with orange preserves and pistachios. The vegan options are made from cashews, coconuts and cocoa butter in lieu of dairy.
The outlet at 448 Amsterdam Ave., in a former Cozy Cuts space, is one of 12 new or planned branches across New York City and Los Angeles.
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.
Anurag P. wrote, "The service is great, and Van Leeuwen's usual excellent scoops are offered here. And you can sample multiple flavors without feeling embarrassed."
And Emily T. wrote, "The store itself borders on the smaller side, which would be quaint and aesthetic if there weren't so many people. The concept of their vegan ice cream deserves some recognition, with vegan versions of popular ice cream flavors as well as a solely vegan ice cream flavor menu."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream is open from noon-midnight daily.
