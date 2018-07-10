ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 can't-miss live music events in NYC this weekend

National Sawdust.| Photo: Joe O./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in New York City. From classic and contemporary Arabic Tarab songs to experimental music tackling radical and queer politics, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

---

Yousef Shamoun & the Tarab Ensemble at (Le) Poisson Rouge





Catch a Tarab concert with Yousef Shamoun & the Tarab Ensemble at (Le) Poisson Rouge this Friday evening.

Tarab -- often translated as musical enchantment, rapture or ecstasy -- is a genre of Arabic music that refers to a state of musical and emotional enchantment experienced by its listeners. Friday evening's concert will feature Syrian muwashshahat and Qudud Halabiya music, classic and contemporary Arabic Tarab songs, as well as vocal and instrumental improvisations.

When: Friday, July 13, 7-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $25 for standing room; $40 table seating

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Freakkshow: Robot Circus at House of Yes




Don't miss the nearly sold-out robot-powered freak show at House of Yes this Friday night. The carnival -- and fundraiser for the longstanding Burning Man camp Kostume Kult -- features an electric dance party that will blur the lines between human and machine.

When: Friday, July 13, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 14, 4 a.m.
Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave.
Admission: $20 for 1:30 a.m. entry; $40 for priority admission

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Gardens at Elsewhere





Also this Friday night: Celebrate the queer and intersectional narratives of house music at Gardens, an intentional dance party centered on safety and openness for everyone.

The party's lineup features established house legends, rising acts from around the globe, and techno and club DJs from different pocekts of queer NYC nightlife -- including the likes of Derrick Carter, Russell E.L. Butler and Beta Librae.

When: Friday, July 13, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 14, 6 a.m.
Where: Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Ave.
Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Elysia Crampton at National Sawdust





Last but not least: Elysia Crampton comes to National Sawdust this Friday night. The Native American musician and writer's experimental electronic music underscores radical and queer politics -- including giving sonorous form to contemporary expressions of resistance and survival by the Aymara people, an indigenous nation in the Andes and Altiplano regions of South America. Expect a night of eclectic, complex and unrestrained beats pushing the boundaries of electronic music.

When: Friday, July 13, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 14, 1 a.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Admission: $13 in advance; $15 at the door
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
