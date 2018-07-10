Craving Korean cuisine? Check out 3 new restaurants in NYC

FOOD & DRINK

So you're hungry -- and you're ready for some Korean food. Good news: we've found the freshest spots to satisfy your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Korean barbecue, fried chicken or bibimbap.

Gu Wol San


156-28 Northern Blvd., Flushing
Photo: Anthony G./Yelp

Gu Wol San is a family-owned Korean barbecue spot that focuses on both traditional and modern fare. Its most popular dishes range from gukbap (pork and rice stew) to traditional Korean barbecue items (marinated short ribs, pork belly, brisket) to bibimbap, per its website.

For lunch, look for the sauteed spicy pork served on a sizzling platter with an assortment of vegetables. The combination specials menu includes premium non-marinated beef and prime rib sirloin, served with thinly sliced brisket and soju.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of 11 reviews, Gu Wol San has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Angela S. wrote, "I have already been here several times. I love the spicy brisket soup and stone bowl. Delicious! Besides, the service is good and the price is nice."

Anthony G. noted, "Solid Korean restaurant tucked away in the H-Mart shopping center in Flushing. Here you'll find the typical array of traditional Korean dishes including stews, barbecue, pancakes and casseroles. Ordered the bulgogi stew, which was tasty and filling."

Gu Wol San is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Marrizzang


42-37 162nd St., Flushing
Photo: walter s./Yelp

Marrizzang is a fast-casual Korean restaurant that offers snacks and entrees. Menu items include pork cutlet, fish cutlet, curries, steaks and more. Check out the bibimbap -- a rice bowl topped with meat and vegetables -- or sample the kimchi fried rice.

The restaurant has received two reviews on Yelp and has a current rating of 4.5 stars.

Yelper Kevin B., who reviewed the eatery on June 3, wrote, "Amazing service, food is always on point, best bang for your buck!"

Soo L. noted, "Let me tell you, this place has one of the best spicy pork dishes in the Flushing area. Marrizzang has very well-marinated spicy pork, and the way they package is also five stars."

Marrizzang is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It is closed on Sunday.)

Boho Chicken


25-30 Broadway, Astoria
Photo: boho chicken/Yelp

Boho Chicken, formerly Bonchon Chicken Astoria, specializes in Korean-style fried chicken. Look for wings, drumsticks and strips along with side dishes like pickled radish.

Other noteworthy menu items include the japchae -- stir-fried glass noodles, vegetables and thinly sliced marinated beef; and bull dak -- chicken stir-fried with rice cakes in a fiery sauce. Salads and seafood-based appetizers are also available.

Boho Chicken is off to a promising start with four stars out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jenny J., who visited the eatery on June 1, wrote, "Wow! Just as good as always. They added a new fried chicken flavor, honey garlic, which is now my favorite!"

Rock R. noted, "Good atmosphere, great chicken and sliders. Positive service. I would certainly come back."

Boho Chicken is open from 4:30-11:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, noon-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.
