The Sweet Sap debuts in Flushing with cocktails and calamari

Photo: Janice Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new neighborhood bar and restaurant with an outdoor patio has opened its doors. The fresh addition to Flushing, called The Sweet Sap, is located at 189-11 Northern Blvd.

Menu offerings include small plates like crispy calamari with chipotle soy dipping sauce; charred shishito peppers with crispy garlic chips, ama ponzu and bonito flakes; and a smoked salmon platter consisting of capers, red onions, dill cream sauce and baguette slices.

For dinner, try a house special such as pan-seared scallops with sugar snap peas and creamy rice.

Thirsty? An assortment of wine and beer is on offer, along with specialty cocktails like the frozen Melon Chiller with rum and honeydew.

The Sweet Sap is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating based on four reviews.

Ramzi S., who reviewed the new spot on June 28, wrote, "Very nice atmosphere -- small space, but well designed and cozy. Food was great, with a unique twist in the recipe. I liked the collection of craft beers and the staff was pleasant and attentive."

"Omg people, you gotta check out this spot on Northern Blvd.!" said Yelper James P. "It just opened and talk about a nice environment. ... The food is amazing!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Sweet Sap is open from 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 5:30-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
