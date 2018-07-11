Roman Pizzeria & Falafel brings halal pizza and gyros to the Bronx

If pizza and shawarma are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 3044 Third Ave. in the Bronx's Melrose neighborhood, the fresh arrival is called Roman Pizzeria & Falafel.
The fusion spot serves up fresh Italian halal pizza and Mediterranean fare, along with other offerings like burgers, gyros, fried chicken and more.
Come try menu items like the beef Italian sausage pizza with jalapenos; chicken shawarma sandwich served with fries and salad; or the veggie platter consisting of hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel and two sides.
Roman Pizzeria & Falafel has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.
Mike M., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "I get chicken wraps at halal carts once in a while, because they're cheap and taste amazing. But this was so many levels above that. Their perfectly spiced chicken and sauce had just the right flavor."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Roman Pizzeria & Falafel is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City