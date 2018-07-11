FOOD & DRINK

Roman Pizzeria & Falafel brings halal pizza and gyros to the Bronx

Photo: Roman Pizzeria & Falafel/Yelp

By Hoodline
If pizza and shawarma are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 3044 Third Ave. in the Bronx's Melrose neighborhood, the fresh arrival is called Roman Pizzeria & Falafel.

The fusion spot serves up fresh Italian halal pizza and Mediterranean fare, along with other offerings like burgers, gyros, fried chicken and more.

Come try menu items like the beef Italian sausage pizza with jalapenos; chicken shawarma sandwich served with fries and salad; or the veggie platter consisting of hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel and two sides.

Roman Pizzeria & Falafel has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Mike M., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "I get chicken wraps at halal carts once in a while, because they're cheap and taste amazing. But this was so many levels above that. Their perfectly spiced chicken and sauce had just the right flavor."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Roman Pizzeria & Falafel is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News