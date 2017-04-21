NEWS

3rd suspect arrested so far in Coney Island assault near Luna Park

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson has the latest details.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 16-year-old boy currently hospitalized with a partially collapsed lung is believed to be the victim in the Coney Island assault posted on Facebook.

Authorities say the boy knew the suspects from high school in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, and had a previous encounter with them that was not reported to the police.

Three of the five identified suspects in the assault are now in custody, according to the New York City Police Department. The investigation continues into those five and possibly up to five others.

The victim was with friends on West 12th Street, outside Luna Park, when the other young men confronted them at around 6 p.m. on Easter.

Police said one of the young men asked him, "Are you static?" When the victim said "No," the others attacked.

The victim suffered a partially collapsed lung and was taken by his mother to Interfaith Medical Center in Bedford-Stuyvesant following the beating.

His sister then walked into the 60th Precinct on Coney Island at around 6 p.m. Monday to report the incident, sparking the police investigation.

As detectives began their probe, they were informed of the Facebook video and were able to connect it to the hospitalized teen.

Those arrested have been identified as:
Jahcorei Lewis, 17, charged with gang assault, assault and unlawful assembly
Maleek Mayer, 16, charged with gang assault, assault and unlawful assembly

The third has not been identified by name.

"Today in Coney," the Facebook user who posted the video, captioned it with three "tears" emojis.

The beating occurred about 45 minutes after false reports of shots fired near Luna Park sent hundreds of people running. That was believed to have been sparked by a fight among teens that included bottles being smashed against the ground, and is not believed to be related to the teen's beating.
Related Topics:
newsteenagersattackcaught on cameraassaultbeatingConey IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Man who tipped off authorities about missing student describes 'clues'
Champs-Elysees gunman had shot at French police before
Protesters arrested at Tom Cat Bakery during immigration protest
Man shot in head, killed in Newark parking lot
More News
Top Stories
Subway service restored after outage, but with extensive delays
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
Bunting, memorial mark death of FDNY firefighter in NYC, Long Island
Missing student's dad: She was brainwashed, will need therapy
'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino
Paramedics save toddler from drug overdose using Narcan
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car
Show More
Mom films arrest of 10-year-old son with autism
Police: Soccer coach fathered child of teen ex-player
Protesters arrested at Tom Cat Bakery during immigration protest
Video captures toddler being attacked by pit bull in Rockland County
Lawsuit: Bus driver was having sex while teen with autism died
More News
Top Video
Subway service restored after outage, but with extensive delays
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
Bunting, memorial mark death of FDNY firefighter in NYC, Long Island
Champs-Elysees gunman had shot at French police before
More Video