December 31, 2016

A four-alarm fire is burning through a row of businesses and stores in Flushing, Queens.The fire broke out just after 6:30 p.m. on Vleigh Place. At least 14 stores are affected.The flames are shooting through the roof and the ceiling has collapsed.So far, there are no injuries reported.