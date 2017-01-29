  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
4 detainees released at JFK Airport amid immigration crackdown

Candace McCowan has the latest on the detainees at Kennedy Airport.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Four people who were detained at JFK Airport following President Trump's executive order on immigration were released overnight.

They were held for several hours as Homeland Security enforced the president's immigration ban.

The detainees included a 68-year-old woman from Yemen who was held for 13 hours. She had been coming to the U.S. to live with her son.

Six people remain detained.

Now protesters and immigration advocates are waiting to see what happens next, after a federal judge issued an order barring deportations.

Massive protests erupted at JFK Airport's Terminal 4 on Saturday amid Trump's immigration crackdown.



Local and state lawmakers alsoreacted to the order barring people from seven countries from entering the United States.


Earlier Saturday, Port Authority police suspended Air Train service at JFK in an effort to ease the transport for ticketed air travelers. Minutes later, Governor Cuomo ordered police to let them through, saying it is their right to protest.



Joining the protests on Saturday was the NY Taxi Workers Alliance, who called for a work stoppage from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. with no taxi pick ups or drop-offs at JFK Airport.



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said he had directed state lawyers and the agency that controls Kennedy to "explore all legal options" to assist anyone detained at New York airports.

"I never thought I'd see the day when refugees, who have fled war-torn countries in search of a better life, would be turned away at our doorstep," Cuomo said. "This is not who we are, and not who we should be."

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York tweeted that he and Rep. Nydia Velazquez had secured the release of Darweesh.


The detainees included two Iraqis who had previously been given permission to come to the U.S. because of their ties to the U.S. military.

One of them, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, who had worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army after it invaded Iraq in 2003, emerged from custody to cheers from the crowd in the mid-afternoon.

He pronounced the U.S. "the land of freedom" home to "the greatest people in the world" upon his release, but also expressed dismay about having been initially held.

Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, 33, an Iraqi who had been trying to reunite with his wife in Texas was released later Saturday evening. She had come to the U.S. because she feared for her life after having worked for a U.S. security contractor.

(Some information from the Associated Press)
