Four people are in custody after a reported home invasion overnight Tuesday.Police responding to a possible a home invasion on Morris Avenue in Farmingville just after midnight encountered the suspects fleeing the scene.One of the suspects attempted to drive away and crashed head-on into a police cruiser, police said.A police officer was taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt.One of the suspects was injured during his arrest, and a second was bitten by a police K9.Police are sorting out the motive for the initial incident.Charges are pending.