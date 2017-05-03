NEWS

4 in custody after reported Long Island home invasion, police car crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reporting live

Eyewitness News
FARMINGVILLE, New York (WABC) --
Four people are in custody after a reported home invasion overnight Tuesday.

Police responding to a possible a home invasion on Morris Avenue in Farmingville just after midnight encountered the suspects fleeing the scene.

One of the suspects attempted to drive away and crashed head-on into a police cruiser, police said.

A police officer was taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt.

One of the suspects was injured during his arrest, and a second was bitten by a police K9.

Police are sorting out the motive for the initial incident.

Charges are pending.
Related Topics:
newslong island newshome invasioncar crashFarmingville
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Six arrested in Operation 'Uber Connect' drug bust
2 Chicago officers shot in 'targeted' attack
Bodycam captures rescue of boy, 4, who fell in pond
Hillary Clinton blames FBI director, WikiLeaks for her election loss
More News
Top Stories
NYPD: Woman raped, drugged by man who broke into apartment
Six arrested in Operation 'Uber Connect' drug bust
Zuccarello leads Rangers to 4-1 win over Senators in Game 3
2 Chicago officers shot in 'targeted' attack
Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote
Elderly man attacked and left like this - all for $13
3-year-old girl found unresponsive in Bronx home
Show More
LI Teen injured when tree limb falls on him
Mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
In-law of woman found murdered in Mahopac also found dead
Car fire near Port Authority sends black smoke over Midtown
NYPD: Correction officer shoots at boyfriend, kills self on street
More News
Top Video
Elderly man attacked and left like this - all for $13
NYPD: Woman raped, drugged by man who broke into apartment
Foster dad accused of sexual abuse acquitted of all charges
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video