Police investigating after 4-year-old boy found dead in Brownsville, Brooklyn apartment

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn --
Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday night in his apartment in Brooklyn.

Police responded to the intersection of Riverdale Avenue and Amboy Street in Brownsville on a report of an unconscious child in the apartment.

The found the boy, Zamair Cooms, in the basement aparment, bruised and unresponsive.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The child's mother and stepfather are being interviewed by police.
