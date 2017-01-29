5 dead in shooting at Quebec City mosque, 2 arrested

JUST IN: Video shows police in Quebec City, Canada responding to deadly shooting at mosque: https://t.co/ySne3AQQfO pic.twitter.com/VmFM3OR9Q8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2017

The president of a mosque in Quebec City, Canada says five people have died in a Sunday evening shooting.Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families.Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive has been confirmed.