5 overdose, 2 fatally, in luxury Jersey City high rise

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities say five people overdosed, two fatally, in a high-rise building along the waterfront in New Jersey overnight Sunday.
Jersey City police responded to the building on 2nd Street on a call for assistance just before 5 a.m. Upon arrival, officers were met by EMS who reported finding five unconscious males at the location.
Two of the five were pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent drug overdoses. The deceased were identified as 33-year-old Anoj Malhotra and 32-year-old Rishi Patel.
The cause and manner of their deaths are pending an investigation by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office.
The additional three male victims were transported to Jersey City Medical Center by EMS.
Although the investigation is ongoing, police say this appears to be an isolated incident and that there should be no concern to the public.
Building management at Crystal Point had no comment when asked about the suspected overdoses. In an email to tenants, the property manager said he would meet with the board to "discuss if any additional security procedures are necessary going forward."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor's official website.