5-year-old girl among 2 struck by stray bullets in Bridgeport

Arianna Sulaiman

Eyewitness News
BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
Police in Connecticut are investigating after two people were hit by stray bullets, including a 5-year-old girl.

The child, Arianna Sulaiman, was with family and cousins celebrating a birthday at a home on Colorado Avenue and Maplewood Avenue in Bridgeport.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a bullet pierced through the exterior siding of a front window and hit the girl in the hand.

She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where her father spent the night by her bedside.

"She was in my hand basically at the time when the round came through," Masud Sulaiman said. "I took her in my arms. It could have been much worse. Thank God, I'm happy to have her alive."

He said his daughter suffered fractures in her hand and faces possible surgery.

Arianna was one of two people hit by stray bullets in what police believe was the same shooting in the neighborhood.

A man was grazed in the head. His injuries are not life threatening.
