NEWS

52-year-old man fatally struck on Sunrise Highway

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Copiague.

Eyewitness News
COPIAGUE, Long Island (WABC) --
A 52-year-old man was fatally struck on Long Island Thursday night.

Police say Constantino Tejada was struck on Sunrise Highway, near Bethpage Road, in Copiague around 9 p.m.

The driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry was reportedly westbound on Sunrise when he struck the victim, who was walking at the intersection. Tejada was pushing a shopping cart and was in the roadway when the crash occurred.

Tejada was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, 18-year-old Luis Guzman Hernandez, was not injured. He received a summons for violation of learner's permit restriction.

Suffolk police have determined through the investigation that the incident was not a hit and run, as it was previously thought.

The investigation is continuing.
Related Topics:
newshit and runpedestrian strucklong island newsCopiague
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump to embark on first foreign trip as crisis unfolds at home
Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting scandal
Assange still wanted in Britain, after rape investigation dropped in Sweden
Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting case
More News
Top Stories
Officials: Man accused of running over Times Square pedestrians heard 'voices'
Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting scandal
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Times Square witness says vehicle was 'like bowling, hitting people'
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Video shows fiery ending to deadly crash in Times Square
Show More
Police: Man attacks 2 others for making catcalls at woman
Coast Guard suspends search for missing in Bahamas plane crash
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg posts video of Harvard acceptance in 2002
NJ superintendent: Student dies in 'choking game'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos