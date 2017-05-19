52-year-old man fatally struck on Sunrise Highway

A 52-year-old man was fatally struck on Long Island Thursday night.Police say Constantino Tejada was struck on Sunrise Highway, near Bethpage Road, in Copiague around 9 p.m.The driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry was reportedly westbound on Sunrise when he struck the victim, who was walking at the intersection. Tejada was pushing a shopping cart and was in the roadway when the crash occurred.Tejada was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.The driver of the Toyota, 18-year-old Luis Guzman Hernandez, was not injured. He received a summons for violation of learner's permit restriction.Suffolk police have determined through the investigation that the incident was not a hit and run, as it was previously thought.The investigation is continuing.