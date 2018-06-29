EDUCATION

About Internships at WABC-TV

WABC-TV Summer/Fall Internships 2018 Submissions Are Now CLOSED


Thank You For Applying For WABC-TV's Internship Program - We Are No Longer Accepting Applications or Resumes.

Requirements you must meet:
  • You must receive college credit for your internship (optional for paid internships).
  • You must be an undergraduate junior or senior in a 4 year college/university.
  • You must be available at least 16 hours a week.
  • You must be a permanent resident or go to school in the Tri-State area. (New York, New Jersey or Connecticut)

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS

