NEWS

Woman in Bronx shot in stomach; no arrests made

(Photo/Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) --
A 58-year-old home health care attendant was shot in the stomach Wednesday in the Bronx.

The woman was shot near the intersection of Bronxwood Avenue and Pelham Parkway North just before 5 p.m.

The bullet went through a kidney and lodged in her back.

She is critical but stable at Jacobi Medical Center.

Surveillance video recovered by police shows the woman walking near her Bronx home. Suddenly, the video shows her falling without any obvious interaction with anyone in the frame.

Detectives do not know if she was the intended target.

No motive has been identified and no arrests have been made.
Related Topics:
newsbronx newsshootingNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US Navy ship sails within 12 miles of disputed Chinese island
In deadly Everest climbing season, crowds add to high risks
Reporter allegedly body-slammed by GOP candidate speaks out
GOP health bill that passed House leaves 23M more uninsured in 10 years
More News
Top Stories
Boy struck on head by flying bat at Yankees game
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse
Teen arrested after 4 stabbed outside Hell's Kitchen school
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Official
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Show More
Playboy playmate gets probation in body-shaming case
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
Police in Newburgh arrest 'extremely dangerous' murder suspect
WATCH: Woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off
Tourist in coma, fighting for her life after Times Square crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: A look inside President Theodore Roosevelt's "Summer White House" on Long Island
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
More Photos