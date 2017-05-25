A 58-year-old home health care attendant was shot in the stomach Wednesday in the Bronx.The woman was shot near the intersection of Bronxwood Avenue and Pelham Parkway North just before 5 p.m.The bullet went through a kidney and lodged in her back.She is critical but stable at Jacobi Medical Center.Surveillance video recovered by police shows the woman walking near her Bronx home. Suddenly, the video shows her falling without any obvious interaction with anyone in the frame.Detectives do not know if she was the intended target.No motive has been identified and no arrests have been made.