Authorities made arrests in targeted inspections of four bars on Long Island early Saturday.Six men were arrested on multiple charges and summonses were issued to three men for multiple violations.The bars in Huntington Station were targeted because of MS-13 and other illegal activity, according to Suffolk County Police.The inspections were conducted by the Suffolk County Police and Firearm Suppression Team and Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and NYS Liquor Authority Inspectors, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations special agents.At Santa Rosa Restaurant on West Hills Road, police say an illegal gambling operation was discovered in the basement of the establishment.Owner Nelly Garcia, 42, received eight summonses for violations of the Alcohol Beverage Control Law and two summonses for fire code violations. Five other people were arrested.At La Perfecta Bar & Restaurant on Broadway, manager Jesus Rivera was cited for numerous violations of the Alcohol Beverage Control Law and received two summonses for Town of Huntington building code violations, according to police. One other person was arrested.At El Triunfo Taverna Corp, owner/manager Nery Menendez, 49, of Huntington, received a summons for a fire code violation.And at Safiro Bar on New York Ave., Alexander Sanchez, 31, Huntington Station was taken into custody by HSI special agents when it was discovered that he had been deported from the country on two previous occasions, authorities said.Police haven't said whether those arrested or those who received summonses were members of MS-13, only that the bars they were in were targeted because of MS-13 and other illegal activity.