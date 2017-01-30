6 dead, 8 wounded in Quebec City mosque shooting

JUST IN: Video shows police in Quebec City, Canada responding to deadly shooting at mosque: https://t.co/ySne3AQQfO pic.twitter.com/VmFM3OR9Q8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2017

The president of a Quebec City mosque says six people are dead and eight others are injured in the shooting in his mosque in the provincial capital.Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui confirmed the number of dead late Sunday in a telephone call.Authorities did not confirm the number of fatalities.Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects have been arrested.Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.The NYPD said they are directing special attention to all mosques city-wide in the wake of the shooting. Critical Response Command (CRC) personnel have been assigned to extended coverage at certain mosque locations.