PATERSON, New Jersey --
Six juveniles in New Jersey face charges stemming from child pornography and cyber harassment on social media sites.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office says a 14-year-old male and two 15-year-old females hosted sites requesting nude photos with the name "Purge" in some form as the title.

Prosecutors say three males, ages 14 and 15, provided images of a 13-year-old and two 15-year-old females who did not consent to display their photos.

Those juveniles contacted law enforcement after seeing their photos online.

The six teens face child pornography and invasion of privacy charges.

Their names are not being released because they are minors.
