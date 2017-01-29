  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

6 people remain detained at JFK Airport due to travel ban; protests continue

EMBED </>More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest from JFK Airport.

Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
CEOs Slam Trump Travel Ban, Vow to Support Affected Employees
Trump's Immigration Ban Recalls Past Laws
Sen. Schumer calls on President Trump to reverse executive order on immigration
More News
Top Stories
Sen. Schumer calls on President Trump to reverse executive order on immigration
Tens of thousands gather in Battery Park demanding end to President Trump travel ban
Airbnb is offering free housing for refugees
Here's what President Trump's immigration executive order means
Police: Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as NJ Transit train approaches
Detectives believe body found in Washington Heights is missing mom
1 US service member killed, 3 wounded in Yemen raid aimed at al-Qaida
Show More
Actress Mary Tyler Moore laid to rest in Connecticut
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
Trump Gives Former Breitbart Chief Bannon Seat at Security Council Principals Meetings
Federal judge bars deportations under Trump's travel ban
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will take refugees
More News
Top Video
Sen. Schumer calls on President Trump to reverse executive order on immigration
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
Man claims LIRR 'brake debris' causing rust specks all over his SUV
Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner
More Video