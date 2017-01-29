Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
NEWS
6 people remain detained at JFK Airport due to travel ban; protests continue
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1727068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Lucy Yang has the latest from JFK Airport.
Sunday, January 29, 2017 06:43PM
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
CEOs Slam Trump Travel Ban, Vow to Support Affected Employees
Trump's Immigration Ban Recalls Past Laws
Sen. Schumer calls on President Trump to reverse executive order on immigration
More News
Top Stories
Sen. Schumer calls on President Trump to reverse executive order on immigration
Tens of thousands gather in Battery Park demanding end to President Trump travel ban
Airbnb is offering free housing for refugees
Here's what President Trump's immigration executive order means
Police: Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as NJ Transit train approaches
Detectives believe body found in Washington Heights is missing mom
1 US service member killed, 3 wounded in Yemen raid aimed at al-Qaida
Show More
Actress Mary Tyler Moore laid to rest in Connecticut
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
Trump Gives Former Breitbart Chief Bannon Seat at Security Council Principals Meetings
Federal judge bars deportations under Trump's travel ban
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will take refugees
More News
Top Video
Sen. Schumer calls on President Trump to reverse executive order on immigration
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
Man claims LIRR 'brake debris' causing rust specks all over his SUV
Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York