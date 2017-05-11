7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side gets letter FROM Santa asking for help

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda helped some Santas who were Grinched.

By
DUNELLON, New Jersey (WABC) --
You don't want to get on the bad side of Santa, do you?

These are Santas who fill in when Santa gets too busy and can't make it down from the North Pole. One in New York, the other in New Jersey. But both sent out a letter to us when they both say they got grinched.

Santa's putting on his best chuckle, but he hasn't been feeling so jolly since last Christmas. He's talking about The Best Santa Claus Agency that books Santa's helpers - nationwide.

"I was like what going on here?", he said.

This popular Santa was booked to spread joy at phone store openings in our area. But he only got partial payment. "Grinched," out more than a grand.

"Christmas Eve I did two events in the Bronx," said Santa's helper, Rick Thomsen.

But, even though his checks stopped coming, Santa showed up on his busiest night of the year. "It's the season. It's the smiles, who gonna stiff Santa?" said Santa Rick.

"Who on Earth would want to rip off Santa Claus?" One Santa, Daniel Hanson says The Best Santa Claus Agency owes him too, more than $1300 in fees. He blames the company owner who calls herself Cindy Claus.

"She talked a big game, hired all these Santas nationwide," said Santa Daniel.

And ever since spreading Christmas cheer? Crickets.

"I shot 'em an email, no response, phone call no response message on Facebook, no response," said Santa Daniel.

So Santa shot an email to us. So we reached out to Cindy Claus.

"Oh my goodness so thank you merry much oh my goodness YES!!" said Santa Rick.

Finally presents for Santa, both paid in full.

We checked with the stores where Santa showed up, the parent company said they paid the agency on time.

So why didn't Cindy Claus pay her Santas?

She said she was "advised by her lawyer not to comment on this past situation." In all we helped recover more than $2300 for Santa. That should help get us on the nice list next holiday!
Related Topics:
news7 On Your Sidemoneysanta claus
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side: Avoid getting scammed when buying Rangers playoff tickets
United passenger's 7-hour flight turned into 28-hour nightmare
7 On Your Side: May's best buys
The insurance claim that could earn you thousands
More 7 On Your Side
NEWS
Crowbar from high rise smashes into taxi, hurting driver
Suspect surrenders after nearly 36-hour standoff in Trenton
ICE agents aid in arrests of 1,300+ accused gang members
EXCLUSIVE: Some parents say new sand in NYC sandboxes injuring children
Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell's 2016 call for Comey to be fired
More News
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders after nearly 36-hour standoff in Trenton
Terrorist-turned-informant who plotted to bomb LIRR gets time served
Man in custody in attack on German tourist in Harlem
ICE agents aid in arrests of 1,300+ accused gang members
EXCLUSIVE: Some parents say new sand in NYC sandboxes injuring children
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
VIDEO: Father, daughter killed when van plunges into ocean
Show More
Long Island residents outraged by cellphone towers in front of homes
Crowbar from high rise smashes into taxi, hurting driver
2 more suspects in custody in beating of street vendor
Newark tenants evacuated after landlord fails to pay water bill
Amtrak, LIRR officials grilled at hearing on Penn Station commuter chaos
More News
Top Video
British star Charlie Hunnam hits big screen in 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'
Newark tenants evacuated after landlord fails to pay water bill
Suspect surrenders after nearly 36-hour standoff in Trenton
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video