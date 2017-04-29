NEWS

Boat runs aground off Fire Island, leaves 1 injured

A boat carrying seven people ran aground early Saturday. (SCPD)

Eyewitness News
WATCH HILL, Fire Island (WABC) --
Seven people were rescued after their boat ran aground off Fire Island early Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., a group riding in a 21-foot Mako boat were heading from Brookhaven toward Sayville when the boat ran aground and struck a sand dune 50 yards from the Watch Hill Marina on Fire Island.

A family member of one of the passengers called 911.

Upon arrival, police administered first aid to one passenger who had a leg injury, airlifting her to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The other six people refused medical attention and were taken to Sandspit Marina in Patchogue.

The Suffolk County Police Department is reminding boaters to carry a Marine VHF radio as well as a cell phone to call 911.
Related Topics:
newsboat accidentboating safetylong island newsFire Island
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Young girl critically injured after falling out Queens window
Tens of thousands join People's Climate March in D.C. on Trump's 100th day
3-year-old girl dead, 3 hurt in Bruckner wreck
Reward offered in search for escaped inmate convicted in attempted murder of cop
EMT Yadira Arroyo's children to announce Jets draft pick
More News
Top Stories
Young girl critically injured after falling out Queens window
3-year-old girl dead, 3 hurt in Bruckner wreck
Man charged with DWI after fatal motorcycle wreck
Reward offered in search for escaped inmate convicted in attempted murder of cop
Man arrested after shot fired in Wall Street parking dispute
Police: Man jumps through kitchen window in Elmont home invasion
Fyre Fest fiasco: Bahamas party becomes huge disappointment
Show More
Woman dies days after being struck in Bronx hit-and-run
EMT Yadira Arroyo's children to announce Jets draft pick
NY health care workers head to DC for climate march
Trump: My first 100 days are 'most successful' in US history
Trump on Day 100: 'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos