A 70-year-old woman woke up to find an intruder inside her home.Joginder Chawla says a noise at her front door in Albertson woke her up just after midnight Saturday. Chawla got up, and was confronted by a man who shoved her, told her to get back in bed, and ran out the front door."He pushed me, I fell down. I am very scared, I'm not well," Chawla says.Fortunately, Chawla was not injured.Police are still looking for the intruder.