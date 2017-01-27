NEWS

72-year-old woman beaten, robbed on Upper West Side

Surveillance video (WABC)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who robbed a 72-year-old woman on the Upper West Side.

It happened on Thursday at 3:11 a.m. at 108th and Broadway.

The woman was walking northbound on Broadway when a man grabbed at her purse.

When she resisted, the suspect punched her several times in her face and stole the purse, which contained $250, an iPhone and credit/bank cards.

He then fled eastbound on West 107th Street towards Amsterdam Avenue.

The victim suffered cuts to her mouth and lips and bruising to her face.

She was transported by EMS to St. Luke's Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The suspect is in his 20s, 5'3" and 140 lbs. He was wearing a black bubble jacket over a grey hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
