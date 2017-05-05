NEWS

79-year-old man dies in Greenwich Village fire

A fire broke out at this building on 13th Street Friday morning.

Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 79-year-old man died in an apartment fire in Greenwich Village Friday morning.

The fire broke out on the 10th floor of 20 West 13th Street, a 13-story building, around 9 a.m.

The FDNY responded, extinguished the fire and found the victim, identified as Leon Gold, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded and pronounced Gold deceased at the scene.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

The FDNY fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire, but no criminality is suspected at this point.
Related Topics:
newsbuilding firefatal fireGreenwich VillageNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Meet Dr. Tracie Keesee, the woman heading up NYPD training
First female White House chief usher 'no longer employed,' official says
Prosecutors drop rape charges against immigrant HS students
NYPD: German tourist savagely beaten, sexually assaulted
Mugshots: Ex-NYPD drug detective among 26 nabbed in heroin bust
More News
Top Stories
Flash flooding turns roads into rivers, stifles transit
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain causing flood warnings
FBI: Man wanted to blow up pressure cooker bomb in NYC
18 frat members charged in Penn State student death
Mugshots: Ex-NYPD drug detective among 26 nabbed in heroin bust
Transgender woman found in Midtown dies
NYPD: German tourist savagely beaten, sexually assaulted
Show More
LI teacher accused of inappropriately touching male student
Delta apologizes after family booted from flight
'Blind Side' NFL player accused in Uber driver assault
MUGSHOTS: Ex-pro basketball player charged in heroin bust
Police arrest alleged bedroom intruder near Rutgers University
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos