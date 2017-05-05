79-year-old man dies in Greenwich Village fire

A 79-year-old man died in an apartment fire in Greenwich Village Friday morning.The fire broke out on the 10th floor of 20 West 13th Street, a 13-story building, around 9 a.m.The FDNY responded, extinguished the fire and found the victim, identified as Leon Gold, unconscious and unresponsive.EMS responded and pronounced Gold deceased at the scene.There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.The FDNY fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire, but no criminality is suspected at this point.