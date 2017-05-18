NEWS

Man in Nyack killed when tree falls onto his car

NYACK, Rockland County (WABC) --
A 79-year-old man was killed when a tree fell onto his car in Nyack Thursday.

He is believed to have been the only person in the car, which was found on North Broadway in the morning.

The opening of Upper Nyack Elementary School was delayed and about 400 students were sent to Nyack High School.


The entrance to the elementary school on North Broadway was blocked by the accident and police activity
