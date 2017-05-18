Scene in Upper Nyack where falling tree crushes car, killing driver. pic.twitter.com/rDmjA01lao — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) May 18, 2017

A 79-year-old man was killed when a tree fell onto his car in Nyack Thursday.He is believed to have been the only person in the car, which was found on North Broadway in the morning.The opening of Upper Nyack Elementary School was delayed and about 400 students were sent to Nyack High School.The entrance to the elementary school on North Broadway was blocked by the accident and police activity