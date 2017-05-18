NEWS

Man in Upper Nyack killed when tree falls onto his car

Eyewitness News
UPPER NYACK, Rockland County (WABC) --
A 80-year-old man was killed when a tree fell onto his car in Upper Nyack Thursday.

He is believed to have been the only person in the car, which was found around 7:30 a.m. on North Broadway in front of the Upper Nyack
Elementary School.

The 2012 Honda Accord was completely covered by the fallen tree, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

The victim, from Upper Nyack, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

His identity was being withheld pending notification of family members.

The elementary school canceled classes. About 400 students who arrived at the school were sent to Nyack High School.


Orange and Rockland utilities were working to clean up downed wires and cut off power to the area.
