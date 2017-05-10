NEWS

Random attack in the Bronx leaves 83-year-old man critically hurt

The NYPD released surveillance video of an attack on an elderly man in the Bronx. (WABC)

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for the suspect in a random attack in the Bronx that left an 83-year-old man unconscious.

On Monday morning, police say the assailant punched the victim in an unprovoked attack on Fox Street in the Foxhurst section.

The elderly man fell to the ground and lost consciousness, suffering a laceration to his forehead and fractures to his nose and face.

The suspect fled eastbound on Fox Street. The victim was removed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are looking into whether a man who was discovered dead in his Bronx home later in the day Monday is the suspect who punched the elderly man.

The man discovered dead is believed to have committed suicide.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
